The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 85 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 471 (four per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has the fourth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (1-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning

