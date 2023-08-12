Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Rays on August 12, 2023
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Tropicana Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 65 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.355/.483 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 125 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .269/.340/.377 slash line so far this season.
- Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 123 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.346/.478 on the season.
- Franco has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with a triple, five home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 9
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has put up 121 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He has a slash line of .318/.397/.505 so far this year.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 8
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
