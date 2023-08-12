Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 43 of 73 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.357
|AVG
|.190
|.403
|OBP
|.269
|.519
|SLG
|.448
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|23
|27/9
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
