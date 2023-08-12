Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .238.
- Calhoun has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|.222
|AVG
|.333
|.263
|OBP
|.600
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|0/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Armstrong (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.15 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .180 to his opponents.
