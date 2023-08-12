The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .238.

Calhoun has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 .222 AVG .333 .263 OBP .600 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 0/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings