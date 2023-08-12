Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Myles Straw (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Rays Player Props
|Guardians vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 33 walks while hitting .237.
- Straw has had a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (18.0%).
- He has homered in one of 111 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (32.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.207
|AVG
|.264
|.267
|OBP
|.329
|.270
|SLG
|.332
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|12
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/18
|3
|SB
|10
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Armstrong (0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.