On Saturday, Nick Maton (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Stadium: Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .171 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 20 games this season (22.7%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 27 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .143 AVG .198 .278 OBP .302 .218 SLG .388 5 XBH 11 2 HR 6 13 RBI 19 35/21 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings