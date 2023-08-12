Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Maton (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .171 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 20 games this season (22.7%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 27 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.143
|AVG
|.198
|.278
|OBP
|.302
|.218
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|35/21
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
