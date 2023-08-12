Oscar Gonzalez and his .314 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .218 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), with at least two hits five times (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.226 AVG .211
.268 OBP .237
.321 SLG .298
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
13/3 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays will send Armstrong (0-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .180 against him.
