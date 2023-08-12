The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .302 with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Greene enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

In 76.3% of his 80 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Greene has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 48.8% of his games this season (39 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .344 AVG .257 .393 OBP .337 .525 SLG .419 17 XBH 13 5 HR 5 14 RBI 14 50/13 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

