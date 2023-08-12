Rose Zhang will play in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Zhang at the AIG Women's Open this week?

Rose Zhang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Zhang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has one win and four top-10 finishes.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 7 -5 282 1 4 1 4 $1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 134 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Zhang will take to the 6,881-yard course this week at Walton Heath Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,593 yards in the past year.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang finished in the 31st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 3.86-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

Zhang shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, worse than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Zhang recorded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (3.6).

Zhang recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that last tournament, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Zhang finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Zhang carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.5.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +1600

