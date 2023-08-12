Sam Burns will hit the course at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 10-12, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,243-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Burns has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Burns has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Burns has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 19 -7 278 0 18 0 4 $3.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Burns finished 21st in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Burns will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,365 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Burns was better than 58% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Burns carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Burns recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Burns' 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last outing, Burns' showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Burns ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Burns Odds to Win: +3300

