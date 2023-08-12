Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (96) this season.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (36.8%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.212
|AVG
|.232
|.310
|OBP
|.296
|.363
|SLG
|.436
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|37
|62/28
|K/BB
|58/20
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.