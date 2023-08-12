Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM on August 12.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (8-6) for the Red Sox and Matt Manning (3-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule