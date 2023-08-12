The Boston Red Sox (61-55) will look to Rafael Devers when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 28, or 54.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 6-3 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have won in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Tigers Futures Odds

