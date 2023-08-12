The Boston Red Sox (61-55) ride a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-4).

Tigers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.

Manning is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Manning is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (8-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 3.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.233 in 19 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Bello has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

