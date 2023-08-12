Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .305.
  • McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (63 of 107), with multiple hits 14 times (13.1%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (18.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).
  • He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 52
.251 AVG .221
.321 OBP .289
.386 SLG .337
15 XBH 11
4 HR 3
17 RBI 10
38/17 K/BB 40/15
6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
