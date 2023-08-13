Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .218 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 24 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.214
|AVG
|.222
|.264
|OBP
|.350
|.333
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|33/8
|K/BB
|28/20
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
