On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .200 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arias has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with multiple hits eight times (11.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 9.0% of his games this year, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0%.
  • In 14 games this year (20.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.128 AVG .263
.242 OBP .336
.198 SLG .424
4 XBH 8
1 HR 4
2 RBI 8
37/13 K/BB 33/11
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin (12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.