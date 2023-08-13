Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .200 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with multiple hits eight times (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 9.0% of his games this year, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0%.
- In 14 games this year (20.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.128
|AVG
|.263
|.242
|OBP
|.336
|.198
|SLG
|.424
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|37/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
