On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .200 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with multiple hits eight times (11.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 9.0% of his games this year, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0%.

In 14 games this year (20.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .128 AVG .263 .242 OBP .336 .198 SLG .424 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 37/13 K/BB 33/11 1 SB 0

