Guardians vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) at 1:40 PM (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (8-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (38%) in those games.
- Cleveland has won all of its three games in which it was named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (476 total runs).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|L 9-8
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 17
|Tigers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Tarik Skubal
|August 18
|Tigers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Matt Manning
|August 19
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Eduardo Rodríguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.