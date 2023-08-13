How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Zach Eflin gets the nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 85 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 476 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Tanner Bibee (8-2) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.
- Bibee has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Matt Manning
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Eduardo Rodríguez
