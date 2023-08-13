On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .259 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (42 of 68), with at least two hits 12 times (17.6%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this season (14 of 68), with more than one RBI three times (4.4%).

He has scored in 14 of 68 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .281 AVG .236 .346 OBP .317 .368 SLG .292 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 29/12 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings