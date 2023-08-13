On Sunday, Oscar Gonzalez (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .228.

Gonzalez has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In five games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine of 36 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .226 AVG .230 .268 OBP .250 .321 SLG .311 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 13/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings