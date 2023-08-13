Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .304.

Greene is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 76.5% of his 81 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (12.3%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year (39 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .344 AVG .263 .393 OBP .341 .525 SLG .421 17 XBH 13 5 HR 5 14 RBI 15 50/13 K/BB 44/17 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings