Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .304.
- Greene is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 76.5% of his 81 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (12.3%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year (39 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.344
|AVG
|.263
|.393
|OBP
|.341
|.525
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|50/13
|K/BB
|44/17
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
