The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Justin Turner and others in this game.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (5-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.

Crawford has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 8 3.1 7 3 3 6 2 at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has 116 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.354/.481 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .263/.333/.509 so far this year.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

