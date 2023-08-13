The Detroit Tigers (53-64) are looking for continued production from a batter on a hot streak versus the Boston Red Sox (61-56) on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Kerry Carpenter is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (8-5, 2.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Rodriguez is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Rodriguez will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (5-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 22 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 14 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Kutter Crawford vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 463 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 112 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 5-for-20 with a double and an RBI in five innings this season.

