Zack Short and his .458 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: Peacock

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 43.5% of his 69 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 21.7% of his games this year, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 26 .255 AVG .203 .306 OBP .311 .402 SLG .328 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 18/10 2 SB 1

