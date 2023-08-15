Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this year (35 of 74), with at least two hits 12 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 25 times this season (33.8%), including one multi-run game.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.214
|AVG
|.223
|.264
|OBP
|.347
|.333
|SLG
|.388
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|28/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
