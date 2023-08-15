Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of those games.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.272
|.418
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
