Gabriel Arias vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .201.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 29 of 68 games this season (42.6%), including eight multi-hit games (11.8%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, Arias has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 15 games this season (22.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Guardians Players vs the Reds
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.128
|AVG
|.262
|.242
|OBP
|.333
|.198
|SLG
|.447
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|37/13
|K/BB
|35/11
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (6-7) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.95), 54th in WHIP (1.408), and 56th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
