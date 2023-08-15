The Cincinnati Reds (62-58) and the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) will clash on Tuesday, August 15 at Great American Ball Park, with Graham Ashcraft getting the ball for the Reds and Logan Allen toeing the rubber for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Guardians have -105 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 4.95 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have gone 17-13 (56.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Guardians have come away with 20 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 19 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 2nd

