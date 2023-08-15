Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Spencer Steer and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 123 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.355/.483 slash line so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 129 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.342/.382 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, two triples and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 116 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .272/.352/.471 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

