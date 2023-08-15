Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
  • In 60.9% of his 69 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has an RBI in 15 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 14 of 69 games so far this season.

Other Tigers Players vs the Twins

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 34
.281 AVG .227
.346 OBP .306
.368 SLG .282
8 XBH 6
1 HR 0
9 RBI 9
29/12 K/BB 21/12
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
