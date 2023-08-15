The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Rays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .244 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (16.2%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 37 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .226 AVG .258 .268 OBP .275 .321 SLG .379 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 2 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

