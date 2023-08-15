Oscar Gonzalez vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Rays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Reds Player Props
|Guardians vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Reds
|Guardians vs Reds Odds
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .244 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (16.2%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 37 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Myles Straw
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for José Ramírez
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.226
|AVG
|.258
|.268
|OBP
|.275
|.321
|SLG
|.379
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.95), 54th in WHIP (1.408), and 56th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.