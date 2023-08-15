The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Rays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .244 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (16.2%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 37 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.226 AVG .258
.268 OBP .275
.321 SLG .379
4 XBH 5
0 HR 1
2 RBI 6
13/3 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.95), 54th in WHIP (1.408), and 56th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.