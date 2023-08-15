Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Reds - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .304.
- Kwan has had a hit in 80 of 116 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 37 times (31.9%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (23.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.289
|.340
|OBP
|.343
|.349
|SLG
|.413
|17
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|26
|34/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.95), 54th in WHIP (1.408), and 56th in K/9 (6.6).
