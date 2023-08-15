Alex Faedo takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Target Field against Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 113 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 466 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Faedo (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Faedo has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.