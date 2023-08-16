Akil Baddoo -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .220 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 75 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .214 AVG .226 .264 OBP .346 .333 SLG .387 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 8 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 28/20 2 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings