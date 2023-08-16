On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.1% of his games this year (25 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .254 AVG .229 .275 OBP .272 .418 SLG .381 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

