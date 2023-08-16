Wednesday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .133.

In 13 of 43 games this year (30.2%) Gallagher has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.0%).

He has not homered in his 43 games this season.

In five games this year (11.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (14.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .098 AVG .159 .132 OBP .192 .118 SLG .217 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings