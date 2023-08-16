Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .197.

In 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 10.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games.

He has scored in 15 of 69 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .128 AVG .252 .242 OBP .322 .198 SLG .430 4 XBH 9 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 37/13 K/BB 36/11 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings