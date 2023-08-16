Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35 ERA).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 21, or 40.4%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (488 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Guardians Schedule