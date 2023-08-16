The Cincinnati Reds versus Cleveland Guardians game on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in TJ Friedl and Andres Gimenez.

The Guardians are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Reds (-160). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -160 +135 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland is 2-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 119 chances.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 27-34 24-19 34-43 40-39 18-23

