Noah Syndergaard will start for the Cleveland Guardians looking to take down TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 87 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 488 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 833 as a team.

Cleveland averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Syndergaard (2-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw

