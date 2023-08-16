The Cleveland Guardians (58-62) will attempt to sweep the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (7-3) for the Reds and Noah Syndergaard (2-5) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-5, 6.35 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Guardians will send Syndergaard (2-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 72 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.

Syndergaard enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Reds

He will match up with a Reds squad that is hitting .251 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 139 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Syndergaard has pitched three innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Reds this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will hand the ball to Abbott (7-3) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

