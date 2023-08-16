Kole Calhoun vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .294 with a double and two walks.
- Calhoun will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.375
|.263
|OBP
|.444
|.278
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (7-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
