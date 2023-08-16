At +2200 as of December 31, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC North: +130
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

  • Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.
  • Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.
  • When favorites, Detroit went 3-2. When underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.
  • The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Lions Player Futures

Jared Goff MVP Odds
Jahmyr Gibbs Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
David Montgomery Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Brian Branch Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Hendon Hooker Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Malcolm Rodriguez Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Sam LaPorta Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Jack Campbell Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Aidan Hutchinson Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600
2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500
3 September 24 Falcons - +8000
4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600
5 October 8 Panthers - +8000
6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000
7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800
8 October 30 Raiders - +8000
BYE - - - -
10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500
11 November 19 Bears - +6000
12 November 23 Packers - +6600
13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000
14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000
15 December 17 Broncos - +5000
16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000
17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500
18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

