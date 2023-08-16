On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 58 of 94 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.5%).

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (19.1%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .239 AVG .298 .309 OBP .342 .327 SLG .442 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 15 27/15 K/BB 41/10 3 SB 2

