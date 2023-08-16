The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).

In 70 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Cabrera has driven home a run in 16 games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .281 AVG .230 .346 OBP .313 .368 SLG .310 8 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 11 29/12 K/BB 21/13 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings