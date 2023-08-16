Miguel Cabrera vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).
- In 70 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Cabrera has driven home a run in 16 games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.310
|8
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|11
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/13
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
