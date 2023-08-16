Myles Straw vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while hitting .237.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (17.7%).
- He has homered in one of 113 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 3.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 37 of 113 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.207
|AVG
|.263
|.267
|OBP
|.335
|.270
|SLG
|.328
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
