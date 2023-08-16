The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while hitting .237.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (17.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 113 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 3.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 37 of 113 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 58
.207 AVG .263
.267 OBP .335
.270 SLG .328
9 XBH 10
0 HR 1
10 RBI 13
40/15 K/BB 41/21
3 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.