Oscar Gonzalez vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .246.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 38 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.226
|AVG
|.261
|.268
|OBP
|.288
|.321
|SLG
|.377
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
