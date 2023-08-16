Riley Greene vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has driven home a run in 25 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (47.0%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.344
|AVG
|.263
|.393
|OBP
|.337
|.525
|SLG
|.419
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|50/13
|K/BB
|46/17
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.