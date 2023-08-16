Spencer Torkelson vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .418, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 45 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.7%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.212
|AVG
|.242
|.310
|OBP
|.306
|.363
|SLG
|.468
|19
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|40
|62/28
|K/BB
|60/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
