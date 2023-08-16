Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .418, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 45 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.7%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .212 AVG .242 .310 OBP .306 .363 SLG .468 19 XBH 26 6 HR 13 24 RBI 40 62/28 K/BB 60/20 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings