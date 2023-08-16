Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .418, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Torkelson has had an RBI in 45 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year (41.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 59
.212 AVG .242
.310 OBP .306
.363 SLG .468
19 XBH 26
6 HR 13
24 RBI 40
62/28 K/BB 60/20
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.